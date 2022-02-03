Pine Bluff teen fatally shot on Hoover Street Wednesday night

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a juvenile male under the carport with an apparent gunshot wound.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one teenager dead.

On Wednesday, Feb. 3, shortly before 9:30 p.m. officers responded to Hoover Street in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a juvenile male under the carport with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is in the early stages and there are no reported suspects at this time. Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call the detective office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.

The body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.