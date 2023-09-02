Arkansas authorities arrest thousands after $55 million drug bust

Arkansas authorities completed a drug bust that resulted in more than $55 million in various drugs, 1,200 different arrests, and the recovery of hundreds of guns.

According to authorities, the state's Drug Task Force worked together in an effort to remove illegal and different drugs from Arkansas communities.

During the bust, the Task Force recovered illegal possessions such over 11,000 grams of fentanyl, 600 grams of cocaine, 1.8 million grams of marijuana and THC edibles, and 260,000 grams of meth.

Following the massive drug bust, Arkansas Drug Director Boyce Hamlet shared how this benefits local communities.

“This is a new day in Arkansas,” said Hamlet. “We are grateful to our drug task force agents and commanders for their cooperation and leadership."

The operation lasted 3 months, with 18 different units from the Drug Task Force assisting in the drug bust.