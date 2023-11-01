Police investigating Vilonia High School threat

Police are investigating after the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office was made aware of a threat at Vilonia High School.

VILONIA, Ark. — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office was made aware of a threat at Vilonia High School earlier today.

Vilonia police have launched an investigation into the threat, and Faulkner County Sheriff's Deputies will be increasing patrols in district parking lots.

As a result, residents can expect to see an increased law enforcement presence in the area.