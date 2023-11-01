Police investigating Vilonia High School threat

VILONIA, Ark. — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office was made aware of a threat at Vilonia High School earlier today.
Vilonia police have launched an investigation into the threat, and Faulkner County Sheriff's Deputies will be increasing patrols in district parking lots.
As a result, residents can expect to see an increased law enforcement presence in the area.
This investigation is currently ongoing, and no additional details have been released at this time. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.