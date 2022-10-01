Three suspects arrested in the death of 55-year-old Pine Bluff man

Pine Bluff police announced the arrest of three suspects in connection to the January 8 shooting death of 55-year-old Calvin Kirklin.

Pine Bluff police announced Wednesday the arrest of three suspects in connection to the January 8 shooting death of 55-year-old Calvin Kirklin.

On January 18, Pine Bluff detectives arrested 22-year-old Steven Grady, 22-year-old Roderick Marks, and 18-year-old Rahn Clay in connection to the homicide.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on W. 10th Ave. around 2:45 a.m. on January 8, and found Kirklin's body inside of a vehicle.

Kirklin's death was the second homicide of the night, with the first homicide taking place five hours prior on S. Linden Street, where the man's body was found inside an apartment.

No other information has been released at this time.