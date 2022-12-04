Police: Man found in truck suffering from gunshot wounds dies in hospital

Little Rock police are investigating the death of Dolan Goff as a homicide after he was shot on April 4 and transferred to a hospital where he died four days later.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police officers responded to a shooting on April 7 on Springer Blvd. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in a truck. The man, identified as Dolan Goff, was transferred to a nearby hospital where he died four days later.

When officers initially responded to the scene, Goff was in the driver's seat of a red Dodge Ram with "multiple bullet holes" seen on the outside of the truck.

According to police, they were able to find a video of the shooting that involved the Dodge Ram and a black car.

On April 11, Goff died from his injuries and the investigation was upgraded to a homicide.