LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has begun investigating a double homicide that occurred Wednesday.

According to reports, the incident happened in the 1800 block of Nichols Road. Nichols Road is located just off of Kanis Road near the police department's northwest substation.

No other information has been released at this time.