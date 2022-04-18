Two people injured in Little Rock Waffle House shooting

Little Rock police say two people were injured during a shooting at the Waffle House on Shackleford Road.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, a fight broke out at the Waffle House and someone pulled a gun.

Police are reporting two injuries so far and both people have been taken to the hospital.

The condition of each victim is unknown at this time.

No suspect information has been released by police.