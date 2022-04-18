x
Crime

Two people injured in Little Rock Waffle House shooting

Little Rock police say two people were injured during a shooting at the Waffle House on Shackleford Road.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At least two people have been injured after a shooting at a Waffle House in Little Rock Shackleford Road.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, a fight broke out at the Waffle House and someone pulled a gun.

Police are reporting two injuries so far and both people have been taken to the hospital.

The condition of each victim is unknown at this time.

No suspect information has been released by police.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

