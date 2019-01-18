NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The North Little Rock Police Department is warning against a scam where a caller pretends to be a NLRPD officer or official.

According to the press release, the scammer tells the individual that they have an outstanding fine that must be paid, threatening that the person will be arrested if the fine goes unpaid.

The scammer then tries to get the person to give their credit card information for payments.

NLRPD released a statement saying they do not solicit payments for fines over the phone, nor do they utilize online credit or gift cards for payment.

If anyone receives a call like this, they are advised to hang up without giving over any personal information.

If you are targeted by this scam, please call NLRPD so they can investigate.