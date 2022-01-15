Little Rock woman arrested, charged with 1st-degree murder

Little Rock police have arrested and charged Shaylaya Khabeer with 1st-degree murder for the shooting death of one person.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have arrested Shaylaya Khabeer in the shooting death of one person.

Reports say that the shooting happened on Jan. 14 as Little Rock police began investigating the incident around Par Drive.

According to reports, Khabeer is being charged with 1st-degree murder, but was originally facing charges for 1st-degree domestic battery.

Authorities upgraded the charges against Khabeer following the death of the victim.

Reports say that police are still investigating the incident.