LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - A Little Rock man was arrested after he hit and tied down his son's mother after giving her a ride, a police report said.

Christopher Antwon Williams, 28, is being charged with domestic battering in the first degree, aggravated assault on a family or household member, terroristic threatening and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Williams picked up his child's mother to help her retrieve her vehicle. The two then went inside his home to talk. It was then that they began to argue and Williams punched her in the face, according to the police report.

He then threw her to the ground and tied her hands with zip ties and tied her to a sofa bed in the living room. Then he duct-taped her mouth shut and further restrained her arms with tape, according to police.

In the morning, she escaped by chewing through the restraints and told police of the incident. She also said that her four-year-old son was in the apartment with Williams.

When police arrived at the residence, A black female talked with police through the door with police at the apartment. Officers said they heard him stacking things in front of the door, according to the report.

The woman said Williams was not in the home. She would not open the door and a SWAT team and hostage negotiators were called. The woman then came out of the apartment. Police entered and found the child in a bedroom. They then found Williams hiding under couch cushions on the sofa bed in the living room, according to the report.

Williams resisted and was taken to the ground before being put in a patrol car. He grabbed onto the undercarriage to try to keep from being detained. He would not allow himself to be strapped into the car. He also tried to wrap the seatbelt around his neck, according to the report.

While at the police station, he slammed his head on a table and tried to hang himself with a t-shirt. He was then taken to Baptist Health, according to the report.

