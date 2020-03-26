POPE COUNTY, Ark. —

A Pope County Sheriff’s deputy shot a man on Wednesday, March 25 as the individual approached the deputy brandishing a knife.

The Arkansas State Police has been requested by the Pope County Sheriff to investigate the incident.

About 5:15 p.m., on Wednesday, the sheriff’s department dispatched the deputy to Hickey Mountain Loop in the London community. An initial call to the sheriff’s department reported there was a suicidal individual at the address.

Glenn A. White, 53, of London was pronounced dead at the scene.

White’s body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where it will undergo an autopsy.

Questions relating to the identity of the sheriff’s deputy and administrative status of the deputy should be directed to the Pope County Sheriff’s Department.

Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division will prepare an investigative file to be submitted to the prosecuting attorney who will decide whether the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was consistent with Arkansas laws.

RELATED: Man arrested after shooting female coworker at McDonald's in Benton

RELATED: Wounded man walks into Little Rock Exxon, says he was shot at motel

RELATED: 70-year-old Arkansas woman shoots, kills husband after alleged verbal abuse