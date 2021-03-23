Woman charged with child endangerment after vehicle found in pond, police say

Deputies say no one was found in or around the vehicle, but witnesses said a woman and two children had exited the vehicle.

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Pope County Sheriff's Office, deputies located a vehicle in a pond on Friday, March 19.

Deputies at the scene located items belonging to children floating in the pond.

The vehicle was searched extensively, but no one was found in or around the vehicle.

After speaking with witnesses, deputies determined that a woman and two small children had been in the vehicle, but exited it.

The sheriff's offices reports the woman and two children were located and brought in on Tuesday, March 23, where the woman was questioned and DHS was called to speak with the children.