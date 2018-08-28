PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTHV) - Early information from a case in which a man was shot after a fight suggests that the killing may have been in self-defense.

A 26-year-old man was found shot, lying on Poplar Street at 9:27 p.m. on Aug. 27. He was pronounced dead after an ambulance took him to the hospital.

It marks the third homicide in Pine Bluff in less than 48 hours.

Police interviewed witnesses and determined that Jamaine Sheperd, 29, was arguing with Corey Pitts, 26, when Pitts was shot.

The altercation appears to have started in a home on the 2800 block of South Poplar Street. During the fight, Shepherd shot Pitts, according to police.

Shepherd surrendered the weapon and cooperated with the investigation when police arrived. After conducting interviews, police and the prosecutor's office determined that self-defense may be indicated by the facts of the case.

Criminal charges will be considered once the case file is reviewed by the prosecutor's office.

Shepherd has been released pending a decision charges by the prosecutor's office.

The first of the three homicides happened Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or dispatch at 870-541-5300. Information can also be shared via Facebook and Text-a-Tip to 274637 Keyword: PBPD. This is Pine Bluff’s 15th homicide in 2018.

