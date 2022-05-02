The Portland Police Department posted two pictures to Facebook on Saturday, April 30, reminding community members not to drink and drive.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is reminding community members not to get behind the wheel after drinking, after an incident occurred at its headquarters.

The department posted two pictures on its Facebook page Saturday morning with this message: "Please don't drink and drive."

A 26-year-old woman reportedly drove through the department's garage and across the pedestrian plaza, and then tried driving down the stairs to Middle Street, the post states. In the pictures, the car appears to have stopped at the top of the staircase.

The department said the woman allegedly told officers she was following her GPS instructions. Officers who responded to the situation, however, felt her suspected "excessive blood alcohol level" played a bigger role.

Authorities issued the woman a summons for Operating Under the Influence.

In its post, the department said it's "fortunate" she didn't hit anyone and that the incident ended with "just a small amount of property damage."