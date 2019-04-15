WESTERN GROVE, Ark. — The Newton County Sheriff's Office received a call after 12 p.m. on Saturday of a possible abduction in Western Grove.

The caller reported two girls, in their early to mid teens, had been approached by a man carrying a large stick. The man reportedly said "let's play" to the girls, and when they said no, he began to chase them.

According to reports, the man chased the girls nearly a half mile, grabbing one of them in the process. The girl was able to hit the man and get away.

Both girls described the man as appearing to look like "a total meth head," saying he was slender with sunken-in cheeks and blonde hair that stuck out around the baseball cap he was wearing.

They reported him to be in his late twenties or early thirties and said he was wearing jeans and a blue shirt, both of which had holes in them. Both also confirmed he was carrying a large stick.

"At this point, we don't know the identity of the man, but we are taking this very seriously and are asking area kids and parents to be extra vigilant," Wheeler said.

"If you think you know who this man is, or see any such person acting suspiciously, please call the Sheriff's Office."

The Newton County Sheriff's Office can be reached at (870) 446-5124.