The Pope County Sheriff's Office took Meredith "Lyndsey" Hill, an employee of the Pottsville School District, into custody for sexual assault of a minor.

Example video title will go here for this video

POTTSVILLE, Ark. — The Pope County Sheriff's Office took an employee of the Pottsville School District into custody for sexual assault of a minor.

Meredith "Lyndsey" Hill is being held at the Pope County Detention Center and will appear for a bond hearing on Friday, January 20, pending the filing of formal charges by the 5th Judicial Prosecuting Attorney.