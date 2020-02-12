Prescott woman found dead outside her home Tuesday night, police investigating

Tina Nicole Whitten, 41, of Prescott, Ark. was found dead outside her home at on East 2nd Street South Tuesday, Dec. 1.

PRESCOTT, Ark. — Tina Nicole Whitten, 41, of Prescott, Ark. was found dead outside her home at on East 2nd Street South Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division believe she was the victim of a deadly attack that occurred about 5:30 p.m. inside her home.

Local law enforcement authorities responded to Whitten’s home shortly after 7:30 p.m. following telephone reports to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department of a woman’s body being found outside the East 2nd Street address.

The Arkansas State Police was contacted by local police and requested to lead the homicide investigation.

State police special agents are holding a 48 year-old man of Rosston in connection with the homicide while a criminal investigation continues, awaiting formal charges to be filed by the Nevada County prosecuting attorney.