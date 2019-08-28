ELK RIVER, Minn. — Prosecutors say a broken relationship is apparently the motive for an expensive vandalism spree that left dozens of drivers in Sherburne County with flattened tires.

Jeffrey Scot Caouette appeared in Sherburne County Court Wednesday, charged with two counts of felony first degree damage to property after investigators say he threw drywall screws and nails on roads in several communities nearly two dozen times over several month's time.

The charges against Caouette involve just two of his many alleged victims. One was a woman who contacted the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office August 20 and said that tires on her vehicle had been flattened by drywall screws two separate times in recent weeks. The repairs cost a total of more than $1,012.

Another victim contacted investigators and told them tires on both his truck and his wife's vehicle had been flattened on August 18 and August 22 by drywall screws while driving on Sherburne County Road 4 between Zimmerman and Big Lake.

Many other motorists have also contacted sheriff's and police investigators to report flattened tires on their vehicles as well.

The high-profile case finally broke August 26 when a witness saw a man in a Jeep matching the description of the SUV driven by the suspect investigators were looking for. That man ended up being Jeffrey Scot Caouette, who was promptly arrested. When the deputy asked if he had any screws in his truck, Caouette reportedly had two five-pound boxes of the same type investigators had collected from area roads.

When interviewed by detectives Caouette allegedly told them he started throwing screws on various roads after a romantic relationship ended, and he believed his ex was seeing someone new. He said he started his spree by throwing screws on a road in front of a Zimmerman trailer park, believed to be where the new boyfriend lives, and then started leaving them on Powell Street in Big Lake, where his ex-girlfriend lives. Caouette then said he started leaving them on County Roads 4 and 5, as they provide the most direct routes between Powell Street in Big Lake and Zimmerman.

Investigators say in all, Caouette purchased at least 55 pounds of drywall screws, or approximately 12,668 screws.

In a second interview with a Sherburne County deputy and a Big Lake Police investigator, Caouette reportedly admitted to throwing screws on various roads about 20 separate times, likely every other day since June 26.

Additional charges could be filed in other incidents.

If convicted Caouette could face five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

A Big Lake business is moving to help victims out by offering free repairs on tires that can be safely fixed. Sand Dunes Auto says they will make those repairs from now through September 6, but have to limit the number of customers helped to 5 each day so as not to impact the rest of their business. Those interested are asked to call 763-262-2493 before showing up.