Criminal Investigations Division investigates Pulaski County homicide

The Criminal Investigations Division is now investigating after the homicide of a male victim occurred in Pulaski County.

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to reports, sheriffs with Pulaski County responded to a shooting at Frazier Pike and 3M road.

They found a male victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound and he was quickly transported to the hospital. 

The victim later died from his injuries and the death is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division as a homicide.

If anyone has information regarding this incident please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (501) 340-6963.

Details into this incident are limited but we will update with information as soon as it becomes available.

