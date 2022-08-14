Criminal Investigations Division investigates Pulaski County homicide

The Criminal Investigations Division is now investigating after the homicide of a male victim occurred in Pulaski County.

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to reports, sheriffs with Pulaski County responded to a shooting at Frazier Pike and 3M road.

They found a male victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound and he was quickly transported to the hospital.

The victim later died from his injuries and the death is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division as a homicide.

If anyone has information regarding this incident please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (501) 340-6963.