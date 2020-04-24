NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Jerry Wayne West, 52, has been arrested for killing an adult man, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies were called to the 5200 block of Standridge Road in North Little Rock at around 3 p.m. on April 23 where a man had been shot and killed.

West was arrested shortly after and has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

We will update this article with more information as it develops.