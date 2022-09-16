Two suspects arrested in Pulaski County shooting

MCALMONT, Ark. — Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in reference to a shooting near the area of 54th and Brantley in McAlmont.
One male victim was reported to have suffered from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, though his current condition is unknown at this time.
Deputies took two suspects into custody following the incident.
This investigation is currently ongoing. We will continue to update this article with more details as they become available.