Two suspects arrested in Pulaski County shooting

MCALMONT, Ark. — Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in reference to a shooting near the area of 54th and Brantley in McAlmont.

One male victim was reported to have suffered from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, though his current condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies took two suspects into custody following the incident.