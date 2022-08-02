Police: Man found dead inside of home, investigation underway

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office are investigating a homicide that happened on the 13000 block of Highway 365 South around 4:30 a.m.

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has started investigating a homicide that happened on the 13000 block of Highway 365 South.

According to reports, authorities found a man dead inside of a home following a shooting that took place around 4:30 a.m.

Police said that they are treating the incident as a homicide and encourage anyone with information to contact them at 501-340-6963.

There is no other information at this time. We will update this article as more information becomes available.