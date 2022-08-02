x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police: Man found dead inside of home, investigation underway

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office are investigating a homicide that happened on the 13000 block of Highway 365 South around 4:30 a.m.
Credit: z1b - stock.adobe.com
night police car lights in city - close-up with selective focus and bokeh background blur

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has started investigating a homicide that happened on the 13000 block of Highway 365 South.

According to reports, authorities found a man dead inside of a home following a shooting that took place around 4:30 a.m.

Police said that they are treating the incident as a homicide and encourage anyone with information to contact them at 501-340-6963.

There is no other information at this time. We will update this article as more information becomes available. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Al Qaeda leader killed by CIA drone strike