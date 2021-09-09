Deputies searching homicide suspect along with stolen truck in Pulaski County

Deputies are looking for a suspect involved in a homicide on Ivy Chapel Road and a stolen truck and trailer stolen from the victim.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Pulaski County, on Thursday, Sept. 8, a shooting occurred on the 2000 block of Ivy Chapel Road in Little Rock.

The victim was found dead in the roadway, deputies say.

Deputies are now trying to locate a truck and trailer stolen from a homicide victim.

The vehicle is a 2001 Red Ford F150 with a sign on the driver side that reads: Dunn Right Lawn Service. It also has a black utility trailer attached with an unknown license plate.

The truck's license plate, however, is ABH26N (Arkansas).

The vehicle was last seen driving east on Ivy Chapel Road.

Deputies are currently searching the East Woodson Lateral Road area with Saline County and the Arkansas State Police for the suspect. The suspect is described as a male with facial tattoos, wearing blue jeans and boots.