PULASKI COUNTY, Ark — According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, they need help identifying these aggravated robbery suspects.

They are asking the public to take a close look at the glasses, footwear, gloves and bandanna.

Pulaski Co Sheriff's Office

The suspects were involved in an armed robbery Tuesday, Dec. 3 at a business along Highway 161.

If you have any information about the individuals below, please call CrimeStoppers at 501-340-TIPS.