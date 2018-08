JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (KTHV) - Pulaski County deputies are searching for a burglary suspect who fled into the woods off Highway 107 near the back gate of the Little Rock Air Force Base.

According to Lt. Cody Burk, deputies heard shots being fired toward the end of a vehicle pursuit with the suspect. They did find an empty holster at the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated.

© 2018 KTHV