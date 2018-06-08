PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) – Central Arkansas police have put out a warning for a man wanted on several charges.

Marcus Miller is wanted out of Pulaski County for False Imprisonment 1st Degree, Terroristic Threat 1st Degree, Aggravated Assault and Theft of a Firearm.

Police say Miller is known to travel by foot from Indianhead to Brockington. He may also be in the area of Pinto Trail.

He’s described as about 6-foot-5, 200 pounds. If anyone sees him do not attempt to apprehend or make contact, just call 911.

