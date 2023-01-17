Pulaski County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested and charged with misdemeanor

A Pulaski County Sheriff's Office deputy has been arrested and charged with a domestic-related misdemeanor. She has since been placed on administrative leave.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department arrested a Pulaski County Sheriff's Office employee at around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

According to reports, 28-year-old Janeka Watkins of Little Rock was arrested on a domestic-related misdemeanor charge.

Since the arrest, she has been placed on administrative leave by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Watkins was previously assigned to the patrol division and there is now an internal investigation into the incident being conducted by the Professional Standards Unit.