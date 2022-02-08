Pulaski County Sheriff's Office investigates overnight homicide

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ark. — Shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a shooting call at the Wrightsville Manor Apartments on Highway 365 S.
When the deputies arrived they found 63-year-old Raymond Pippins lying on the ground dead from what looked like a gunshot wound.
According to reports, 43-year-old Brian Tenpenny was later arrested and charged with capital murder.
Reports also stated that it appears Tenpenny was a known acquaintance of Pippins.
Details into this homicide are limited and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.