Pulaski County Sheriff's Office investigates overnight homicide

Pulaski County sheriffs have charged a man with capital murder after an early morning homicide happened at an apartment complex.

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ark. — Shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a shooting call at the Wrightsville Manor Apartments on Highway 365 S.

When the deputies arrived they found 63-year-old Raymond Pippins lying on the ground dead from what looked like a gunshot wound.

According to reports, 43-year-old Brian Tenpenny was later arrested and charged with capital murder.

Reports also stated that it appears Tenpenny was a known acquaintance of Pippins.