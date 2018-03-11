MAUMELLE, Ark. (KTHV) - Around 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning, Nov. 3, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department asked residents to stay out of the area of Wind River Drive, as a vehicle pursuit had recently ended there.

Currently, they have two of three occupants of vehicle in custody and are still searching for a third suspect.

The third suspect is described as a thin, 6-foot-tall male, wearing a red shirt or jacket. He has a large afro style haircut and is possibly still armed.

More on this story as it develops.

© 2018 KTHV