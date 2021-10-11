x
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office seeking information in 2019 death of Little Rock woman

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is seeking help regarding the unsolved case of 24-year-old Patrice Dawn Scott, who was found dead on Nov. 20, 2019.

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is seeking help regarding the unsolved case of Patrice Dawn Scott, who was found dead on Nov. 20, 2019.

Authorities located Scott's body in Little Rock at 9820 Arch Street after responding to the 2019 incident.

The investigation is still ongoing as the case is still active. Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding Scott's death and the investigation to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 501-340-6913. 

Those with information can also anonymously call the Pulaski County Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 501-340-8477.

