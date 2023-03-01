Pulaski County Sheriff's Office seeking information on Roland homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division is seeking information from the public in regard to a homicide investigation.
The incident occurred at 14100 Highway 300 on January 1, 2022, in Roland, Ark.
According to reports, the incident happened around 6:00 a.m. as officers responded to a vehicle fire.
Officers reportedly extinguished the fire after finding the vehicle on a dirt road. After disposing of the fire, police found a body inside the car.
The victim was later identified as 24-year-old Jeremiah Brown.
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone who may have information to contact Detective Braxton at 501-340-6619 or the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division.