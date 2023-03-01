Pulaski County Sheriff's Office seeking information on Roland homicide

The Criminal Investigations Division with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is asking for information regarding a 2022 homicide.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division is seeking information from the public in regard to a homicide investigation.

The incident occurred at 14100 Highway 300 on January 1, 2022, in Roland, Ark.

If you have any information regarding the homicide investigation, contact Detective Braxton at (501) 340-6619 or (501) 340-6963. You may also leave a tip on the Pulaski County Crime Stoppers tip line (501) 340-8477 or anonymously at https://t.co/r10xClXra8. #PCSONEWS pic.twitter.com/AxsjGRXumH — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) January 3, 2023

According to reports, the incident happened around 6:00 a.m. as officers responded to a vehicle fire.

Officers reportedly extinguished the fire after finding the vehicle on a dirt road. After disposing of the fire, police found a body inside the car.

The victim was later identified as 24-year-old Jeremiah Brown.