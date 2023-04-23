Pulaski County man arrested after suspected shooting of wife

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left a 67-year-old woman dead.

Example video title will go here for this video

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early Sunday morning homicide that left one woman dead.

According to reports, at about 5:30 a.m. deputies were called to Szymanski Road in reference to a shooting.

Once they arrived, the suspect, 67-year-old Donald Payne surrendered to the deputies. Police then found his wife, 67-year-old Karen Payne, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause and manner of death.

Mr. Payne has been charged with 1st-degree murder and is currently being held without bond at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide, should please contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at (501) 340-6963.