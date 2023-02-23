x
Crime

Pulaski County deputies ask for help in locating suspect of fatal hit-and-run

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation with hopes of locating the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that happened Monday night.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Monday night, just before 9:00 p.m., deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the scene of an accident at the intersection of Pratt Road and Sailor Lane in regard to a deceased person.

According to reports, investigators found black pieces of plastic and it was determined that the victim had been hit by a vehicle that had left the scene.

The victim was identified as 42-year-old Dusty Staggs of Little Rock. 

Reports state that the pieces found seem to be from a black Ford Fusion or Mercury Milan between model years 2006 - 2012. The vehicle should also have severe front-end damage. 

Anyone with information regarding the investigation should contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (501) 340-6963 or call the Pulaski County Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (501) 340-8477.

   

