Pulaski County sheriffs searching for wanted man

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office issued a BOLO alert for a 44-year-old man who is wanted for first-degree murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PULASKI COUNTY, Arkansas — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for first-degree murder.

Brodrick Hardman, 44, has an active warrant out for his arrest. Authorities described Hardman as 6-foot-3 inches and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective Allison with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at (501) 340-6963 or (501) 340-6913.