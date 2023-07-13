x
Crime

Pulaski County sheriffs searching for wanted man

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office issued a BOLO alert for a 44-year-old man who is wanted for first-degree murder.

PULASKI COUNTY, Arkansas — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for first-degree murder.

Brodrick Hardman, 44, has an active warrant out for his arrest. Authorities described Hardman as 6-foot-3 inches and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Credit: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective Allison with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at (501) 340-6963 or (501) 340-6913.

People can also submit an anonymous tip online here.

