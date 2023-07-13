Pulaski County sheriffs searching for wanted man

PULASKI COUNTY, Arkansas — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for first-degree murder.
Brodrick Hardman, 44, has an active warrant out for his arrest. Authorities described Hardman as 6-foot-3 inches and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective Allison with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at (501) 340-6963 or (501) 340-6913.
People can also submit an anonymous tip online here.