High-speed pursuit leads to arrest in Pine Bluff

A 44-year-old man was arrested Thursday after leading multiple agencies on a pursuit through Pine Bluff.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office arrested 44-year-old Dedric Broyles on Thursday after a traffic stop turned into a high-speed pursuit through Pine Bluff.

According to authorities, Jefferson County sheriffs, Tri-County Drug Task Force and Group Violence Intervention attempted to initiate a traffic stop when Broyles refused to cooperate, leading multiple law enforcement agencies to a pursuit.

Broyles' vehicle eventually stopped near 8th Avenue and Blake Street in Pine Bluff where the Pine Bluff Police Department, Arkansas Highway Police and Arkansas State Police assisted in the apprehension of Broyles.

"Thanks to the diligence and teamwork to locate and arrest Broyles our streets are a safer place today," Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods said. "We have had enough violence in our community and we are committed to working towards bringing an end to it."

Officials said Broyles was being sought by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office for charges of terroristic threatening and harassing communications stemming from an incident on February 17, 2023. According to a report, Broyles was also being sought by the Pine Bluff Police Department for terroristic act and possession of a firearm by certain person that occurred in January 2023.

Investigators had been actively looking for Broyles for several weeks, as he was evading them, due to his ongoing violent actions.

"I can't say enough praise for our investigator's hard work," Woods said. "[I] want to thank them for their tireless efforts."

Broyles was charged with felony feeling, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, possession of a firearm by a certain person, possession of drugs with purpose to deliver and terroristic threatening in addition to other felony warrants for his arrest.