Two detectives did a follow-up investigation, eventually finding Camp living in California under a fake name: Gary Simon.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD), in January 1995 an arrest warrant was issued for Brett Camp accusing him of raping a 12-year-old boy, but records show that Camp wasn't arrested on that warrant until August 2023.

The warrant from 1995 alleges that Camp, then 29, was interrupted while raping the boy when the victim's mother returned home and saw them.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office was researching warrants with violent charges in their system to add to their Most Wanted list when Camp's warrant signed 28 years ago came up, according to Kelly Cantrell, the spokesperson for the department.

Before adding Camp to the list, Cantrell said two detectives did a follow-up investigation to try to find him and ultimately figured out he was living in California under a fake name: Gary Simon.

WCSO detectives worked with the U.S. Marshals Office to officially serve the warrant to Camp, who was arrested and taken to L.A. County Jail on Aug. 24, Cantrell said.

L.A. County advised Camp he could wait to be extradited to Arkansas, or he could be released "as long as he turned himself in to us by September 15th. That wasn't our decision. It was LA County's," Cantrell said.

On Aug. 30, he was released from jail in Los Angeles County and eventually turned himself into the Washington County Detention Center on Sept. 14, had a hearing the following day on Sept. 15, and posted a $200,000 cash bond.

The warrant in 1995 was originally set for $25,000, however, Prosecutor Matt Durrett confirmed to the sheriff's office that Judge Lindsay had approved the bond to increase to a $200,000 cash-only bond.

The case back in 1995 was investigated by the Fayetteville Police Department.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

Related story:

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device