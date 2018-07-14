FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KTHV/KSFM) — Arkansas Razorbacks freshman wide receiver, Michael Woods, was arrested Saturday, July 14, in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

According to court records, he is facing charges of driving under the influence, minor in possession of alcohol and improper U-turn.

He was released shortly after on an $1,100 bond.

Woods is scheduled to appear at a hearing on Monday, July 16.

Woods enrolled early at Arkansas after committing to the Razorbacks over multiple other schools including Washington State, Texas Tech, Virginia and more.

ESPN and 247Sports ranked him as a three-star recruit and the No. 58 prospect out of Texas. In his high school career, he had 155 receptions for 2,988 yards and 41 touchdowns, along with three rushing touchdowns. He averaged 19.3 yards per catch and 96.4 yards per game.

