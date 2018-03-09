NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – North Little Rock residents are growing concerned about crime after a person was murdered and several cars were broken into over the weekend.

North Little Rock police found one person dead on Healy Street early Sunday, Sept. 2. This marked the third homicide in just five days.

Meanwhile, another neighborhood also experienced reports of a string of car break-ins.

“We’re living in a crazy world and seems to be getting crazier,” Steve Keathly said.

It's not a way you want to start off your Labor Day, but some people in the Amboy neighborhood in North Little Rock had to file police reports Monday, Sept. 3.

"My wife was headed to work and they came outside and saw my trailer door open,” Matthew Shadwick said.

Shadwick and his wife were one of at least four people who had their car windows smashed overnight off Shamrock Drive. He said North Little Rock police discovered more break-ins as the day went on.

"They saw other people and just driving the neighborhood and then it just added more and more. I think it's up to 20 cars or so that got hit even across the railroad tracks,” Shadwick said.

Steve Keathly also had his car broken into. He said the recent crime in North Little Rock makes him concerned for the safety of his family.

"Makes me want to be a little more aware of what's going on out here. A lot more lighting and cameras,” he said.

Stanley Glass has lived off Shamrock Drive for almost 40 years. He said crime has never really been a problem, but he is worried it could get worse.

"If they start breaking in you never know what they're going to do next,” Glass said. "Lock everything up and put cameras out if you can to help cut out on the crime and that's about all you can do."

