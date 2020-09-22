The man accused is a registered sex offender, according to records.

DUNCAN, S.C. — A North Carolina man has been arrested after he was caught looking under a woman's bathroom stall at a South Carolina Cracker Barrel, police told multiple news outlets.

According to WYFF, Duncan Police Chief Carl Long said a 15-year-old saw Douglas Lane, 53, looking underneath the bathroom stall in the women's bathroom of a Duncan area Cracker Barrel. She told police she noticed something moving at her feet and realized it was a man's head coming from the stall beside hers, according to WSPA.

The girl then left the bathroom and reportedly told her father about it. Witnesses told WSPA the 15-year-old wasn't the only girl in the bathroom.

Citing Chief Long, news outlets report Lane tried to get away, but the girl's father and other fathers who knew about the alleged incident helped tackle him and kept him restrained until police arrived.

Duncan Police Department officials said a man faces multiple charges, including voyeurism, following an incident at a restaurant Sunday morning. https://t.co/cWjROCdNkY — WSPA 7News (@WSPA7) September 21, 2020

Chief Long told news outlets the parents were in town for a girls' softball tournament, WYFF reported.

A witness submitted video from outside the Cracker Barrel to WYFF, which reportedly shows Lane on the ground with blood on his face and shirt.

Group of parents stop man accused of looking under bathroom stall at Duncan Cracker Barrel, chief says. The man turned out to be a registered sex offender, according to the chief.https://t.co/1LTBpX7Asj pic.twitter.com/z73z1WmUkn — WYFF News 4 (@wyffnews4) September 21, 2020

Jail records show Lane was charged with voyeurism and marijuana possession.

According to records, Lane, who lives in Charlotte, NC, is a registered sex offender in North Carolina.