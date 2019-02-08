According to the US Marshals, an escaped inmate from Jefferson County Detention Center, Christopher Sanderson, has been captured.

The Jefferson County Sheriff announced Wednesday that Wesley Gullett, a white supremacist and supposed president of the New Aryan Empire and Sanderson could have escaped the detention facility as early as midnight on Monday.

A total of $15,000 were offered in rewards for the inmates' capture.

RELATED: U.S. Marshals offering up to $15,000 in rewards for Jefferson County jail escapees

An Arkansas State Police Trooper found Sanderson, allegedly on his knees and waving his arms, asking to be arrested.

It is reported that he was heavily dehydrated.