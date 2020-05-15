HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — A Crime Stoppers reward of $1,500 is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in the murder of 20-year-old Joshua Severns.

On March 14, at approximately 11:38 p.m., the Hot Springs Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Hollywood Park located at 411 Hollywood Avenue.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they discovered the body of Joshua Severns who had been shot to death. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Joshua left his residence on foot to meet someone and was directed to certain locations prior to making it to the park.

Joshua Severns

HOT SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT

Detectives are working on leads at this time but are requesting the public’s assistance in this case.

If you have any information about this case you are encouraged to contact Det. Scott Lampinen at 501-321-6789 x 6741. All calls will kept confidential and you can remain anonymous.

