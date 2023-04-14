Federal judge agrees to continue Richard Barnett's sentencing hearing

Barnett garnered national attention after a photo of him propping his feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk was widely circulated.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A federal judge has agreed to push back Richard Barnett's sentencing hearing after he was found guilty on eight separate criminal counts for his role in the January 6th Capitol riot.

The lawyers for Barnett, who is originally from the Gravette area, filed to withdraw as his attorneys for reasons like issues with compensation. On April 6, the judge granted their withdrawal.

On April 14, US District Judge Christopher Cooper agreed to continue Barnett's sentencing hearing until May 24, 2023, at 2 p.m. in Washington D.C.

The 61-year-old Arkansan became well-known after photos were posted online of him with his boots on Nancy Pelosi's office desk. He also left her a note that said, "Nancy, Bigo was here, you B****."

Barnett entered the U.S. Capitol alongside other rioters while carrying a U.S. flag and a stun gun walking stick.

The federal trial for Barnett, who was one of the most prominent people seen storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, ended when the jury found him guilty on all eight counts on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

During the trial, Barnett said he regrets going to Washington for the “Stop the Steal” rally and that he was looking for a bathroom inside the Capitol when he entered Pelosi's office and encountered two news photographers.

He said one of the photographers told him to “act natural,” so he lounged back in a chair and flung his legs onto the desk.

According to CBS correspondent Scott MacFarlane, the jury took "barely two hours" to render their verdict.

Barnett faced eight total charges, including:

civil disorder

obstruction of an official proceeding & aiding and abetting

entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

entering and remaining in certain rooms in a capitol building

disorderly conduct in a capitol building

parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building

theft of government property

"We are certainly going to appeal," Barnett said after the verdict was read.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

