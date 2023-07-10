Richard Barnett's appeal on hold, waiting on US District Court decision

Richard Barnett, 61, was found guilty on eight charges stemming from his role in the January 6 capitol riot on May 24, 2023.

ARKANSAS, USA — Richard Barnett's appeal is being held pending a decision from the U.S. District Court, according to records.

Barnett was found guilty on all charges for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison on May 24, 2023.

Barnett faced eight total charges, including:

Civil disorder Obstruction of an official proceeding & aiding and abetting Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon Entering and remaining in certain rooms in a capitol building Disorderly conduct in a capitol building Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building Theft of government property

