LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police officers were dispatched to I-30 near Bass Pro Parkway in reference to a terroristic act on Thursday, Jan. 2.

A female victim said while she was preparing to turn on the I-30 westbound service road from Bass Pro Parkway, her vehicle was struck by gunfire.

She described the suspect vehicle as a black Sedan, possibly a Dodge Avenger or similar model vehicle. She and the vehicle blew their horns at one another and then proceeded to the service road.

The victim advised the suspect vehicle then tried to run her off the road before driving away. She said she observed what appeared to be a metallic object being held by the driver of the suspect vehicle.

Prior to the suspect vehicle speeding off, she heard what sounded like something hitting the side of her vehicle. She said that it wasn't until she made it to her home that she realized her vehicle had been struck by a bullet on the rear passenger side fender.

She said that neither her nor her 4-year-old son, who was in the vehicle at the time, were injured.

Major Crimes responded to the scene to conduct interviews and process the victim's vehicle for evidence. Officers searched the road for possible crime scene, but were unsuccessful due to rainy weather.

