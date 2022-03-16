LRPD searching for suspect in N. Rodney Parham shooting leaving two injured

Little Rock police are searching for a suspect after a shooting left two people injured on North Rodney Parham Road.

According to reports, authorities were told of a shooting that happened on North Rodney Parham.

Upon arrival, police found a man inside of vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower abdomen and his right arm.

Little Rock police also found a second victim in the same vehicle that suffered a gunshot wound to her right leg.

Authorities said that both victims were taken to a local hospital for medical attention, but reports did not mention the condition of the two victims.

The victims mentioned that they were shot at while stopped in traffic on North Rodney Parham Road.

Detectives with the department are now investigating the shooting.

There are currently no suspects at this time.