ROGERS, Ark. — A Rogers doctor has pleaded guilty to one count of

Distribution of a Controlled Substance without an Effective Prescription.

According to the plea agreement, Dr.Cox was employed by the Arkansas Medical Clinic (AMC) in Rogers, Arkansas.

Cox and the owner of AMC contacted the DEA by telephone to report that prescriptions from Cox' s previous employment had been fraudulently written and filled.

Cox specifically identified a prescription for patient D.S. written on May 19, 2019 and filled on May 20, 2019, and a prescription for F. R. dated May 17, 2019 and filled on May 17, 2019.

During the investigation into these prescriptions, the DEA discovered that Cox had written D.S. his/her prescription in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in Fort Smith.

In the time period analyzed, she prescribed 214,050 tablets of oxycodone, with a street value of approximately $3,204,765 if diverted.

Investigators also discovered that about 90% of the patients to whom Dr. Cox prescribed controlled substances during that time received a prescription for at least one opioid.

RELATED: Rogers Doctor Connected To ‘Pill Mill’ Can Return To Practice, Can’t Prescribe Controlled Substances

In December of 2019, Dr. Cox was able to resume seeing patients again under the circumstances she didn't prescribe controlled substances anymore.

The decision came from the Arkansas State Medical Board on Friday, December 6.

After a 6-5 vote, the board lifted an emergency order issued in October suspending Robin Cox's medical license.

Dr. Cox worked as a physician at the Arkansas Medical Clinic in Rogers.

Dak Kees, United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas and Justing King, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, announced Dr. Cox's arrest in October.

Dr. Cox was indicted on one count of prescribing without a legitimate medical purpose outside the scope of professional practice and one count of willfully and knowingly making a material false statement to federal investigators.