ROGERS, Arkansas — Former Rogers High School wrestling coach Colton Looper, 27, has been sentenced to 60 days in jail, with 10 years probation for sexually assaulting a student in 2022. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Looper was arrested in September 2022 for a sexual assault charge stemming from what happened during the 2021-2022 school year, according to the Rogers Public School (RPS) District.

RPS also said that the district notified the Crimes Against Children Division of the Arkansas State Police (ASP).

Court documents say a parent contacted an assistant superintendent with concerns about an 18-year-old female student, referred to as Jane Doe, who admitted to having a "sexual relationship" with her wrestling coach during the 2021-2022 school year from September to July. During that time, she was reportedly 18 years old and had since graduated from Rogers High School.

Jane Doe said the relationship began when she received a phone call from Looper who asked "if they could talk on something where the messages would disappear." The Snapchat conversations were "normal" at first, then after a week they began "turning sexual," documents said.

She also told investigators nude photographs were exchanged via Snapchat which eventually led to them having "a mutual idea to meet at TJ Maxx and have sex," according to the affidavit.

Looper later admitted to sending nude photos and having sex with Jane Doe, stating that he had left a boys' wrestling tournament in Broken Bow, Okla., early to meet up with her.

Officers say Looper also admitted to having "inappropriate conversations via Snapchat messages" with a separate 18-year-old woman who "wanted to join the wrestling team" when he was a coach in Watonga, Okla., but he told police Jane Doe was the only student whom he had sex with.

Under Arkansas law, sexual assault in the first degree is committed by someone if they "engage in sexual intercourse" with someone under the age of 21 who is a student at the same school where the suspect is in a position "of trust or authority over the victim," such as a teacher, principal, counselor, or athletic coach.

