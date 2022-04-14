Foster says a homicide investigation has been launched and that the department will release more details at a future date.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROGERS, Ark. — Rogers Police are investigating the death of a teen girl found with a gunshot wound to the head just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 13.

According to Keith Foster, PIO with the Rogers Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of East Asher Court regarding sounds of gunfire.

When officers arrived on the scene, a 17-year-old female was found unresponsive in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. The girl was later pronounced dead.

Foster says a homicide investigation has been launched and that the department will release more details at a future date.

This is a developing story. Please stick with 5NEWS for updates.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.