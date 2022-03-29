Roland Police seized an estimate of over 30,000 fentanyl pills from a traffic stop where all suspects were taken into custody.

ROLAND, Okla. — Last week, the Roland Police Department seized a large number of fentanyl pills from a traffic stop.

On March 29, Officer Ragan with Roland PD was working criminal interdiction, which means the officer was looking beyond the traffic ticket and identifying other criminal behavior when conducting traffic stops.

According to RPD, a vehicle with four men inside was stopped for speeding on I-40 at mile marker 327 East Bound.

After speaking with the driver and while issuing a warning for speeding, Officer Ragan noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, which the driver admitted to having used inside the car.

This gave the officer probable cause to search the vehicle. During the search, a firearm was found and in a separate bag, a large number of blue pills were located. The pills were identified as "M-30” fentanyl.

Roland PD says the driver of the vehicle fled on foot and the other occupants were placed into custody.

The weight of the pills was conducted and holds the approximate weight of 8.5 pounds with an estimated count of over 30,000 pills.

