RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — The Russellville Police Department has identified the remains found by a hunter on. Jan. 13 as 49-year-old Ashley Davis.

The cause of death is still unknown, pending testing at the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

The body was found in an undeveloped, wooded area of Russellville.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to contact the Russellville Police Criminal Investigation Division at 479-968-3232.